Too early for conclusions on integrity of last two elections, MP Chong tells inquiry

Conservative MP for Wellington-Halton Hills Michael Chong leaves the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions after appearing as a witness, Wednesday, April 3, 2024 in Ottawa. Chong is urging a federal inquiry to refrain from making final conclusions about the integrity of the last two general elections, saying it is too early to do so. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 1:51 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 2:09 pm.

Conservative MP Michael Chong is urging a federal inquiry to refrain from making final conclusions about the integrity of the last two general elections, saying it is too early to do so.

The commission of inquiry recently wrapped up hearings on possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 general elections, with an initial report due May 3.

In a submission to the inquiry made public today, Chong says the commission can now make some general findings, including about possible interference directed at him.

But on the question of election integrity, Chong says the inquiry needs to hear additional testimony from diaspora communities, whose campaign experiences in 2019 and 2021 could have a significant effect on the commission’s conclusions.

Chong says the commission should also wait to hear from two intelligence watchdogs, who are undertaking their own reviews with respect to foreign interference in federal electoral processes.

He says the commission’s findings on the elections, as well as recommendations flowing from the first phase of its work, should be made its final report, expected later this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

56m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

12m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

56m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

1h ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

12m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

20m ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

18m ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

1h ago

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

19h ago

3:48
Toronto woman suing long term care home for negligence
Toronto woman suing long term care home for negligence

The woman claims her mother suffered a rapid decline in cognition days after she went into the home. Months later it was discovered some medications were mistakenly stopped after she was admitted.

19h ago

More Videos