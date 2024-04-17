Too early for conclusions on integrity of last two elections, MP Chong tells inquiry

Conservative MP Michael Chong is urging a federal inquiry to refrain from making final conclusions about the integrity of the last two general elections, saying it is too early to do so.

The commission of inquiry recently wrapped up hearings on possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 general elections, with an initial report due May 3.

In a submission to the inquiry made public today, Chong says the commission can now make some general findings, including about possible interference directed at him.

But on the question of election integrity, Chong says the inquiry needs to hear additional testimony from diaspora communities, whose campaign experiences in 2019 and 2021 could have a significant effect on the commission’s conclusions.

Chong says the commission should also wait to hear from two intelligence watchdogs, who are undertaking their own reviews with respect to foreign interference in federal electoral processes.

He says the commission’s findings on the elections, as well as recommendations flowing from the first phase of its work, should be made its final report, expected later this year.