Tories accuse minister of ‘politicizing’ Governor General’s office over online harms

Governor General Mary Simon arrives to a luncheon to mark International Women's Day, in Ottawa, Friday, March 8, 2024. The luncheon was presented by the Canadian Club of Ottawa and the Women Heads of Diplomatic Mission in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 12:01 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — A spokeswoman for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she will continue to advocate for “digital respect,” despite suggestions it’s inappropriate for her to wade in when a government bill addressing the issue is being hotly debated.

The comment comes after Justice Minister Arif Virani posted photos of himself with “industry experts” at a recent symposium hosted by Rideau Hall, touting the Liberals’ online harms legislation. 

A spokesman for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Virani “should be ashamed” after “politicizing and exploiting” Simon’s non-partisan office.

Simon has been making efforts to raise awareness about online abuse since her office decided to turn off comments on its social-media accounts last year following a barrage of harassing remarks. 

Her office says the symposium brought people together to talk about their personal experiences of such abuse, and the agenda didn’t include any discussion of the government bill.

Parliamentary expert and Carleton University professor Philippe Lagassé says the event was “risky” and Simon would be wise to consider backing off. 

Virani’s office says the minister only showed up for lunch and the bill “naturally” came up with some attendees, but Lagassé  says he shouldn’t have been there at all. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

updated

7m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

8m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

9m ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

5m ago

