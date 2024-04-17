Kikuchi electric as Blue Jays stave off Yankees for 4th-straight win

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two RBI single as New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) looks on during fourth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 5:14 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays will not tire of seeing their sleepy left-hander Yusei Kikuchi perform as he did against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Kikuchi (1-1), who claimed last fall after a late-season win that he sleeps 13 to 14 hours the night before a start, spearheaded the Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory against the Yankees (12-6).

He struck out nine and allowed only a run on four hits and a walk in a masterful 94-pitch outing as Toronto (10-8) won its season-high fourth in a row, while the Yankees dropped their third straight.

“It’s my sixth year, and this is the most confident I’ve been with all my pitches,” Kikuchi said. “I don’t have to think about the little things, like my mechanics. I’m just going out there and attacking the hitter.”

That was evident in the first inning as Kikuchi struck out the first three batters he faced: Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

“He’s got a great mix, and his curveball was such a big pitch for him tonight,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “It was electric at times.

“He’s got weapons, and he’s confident with every pitch.”

The only concern for Kikuchi was in the sixth inning he began to cramp on his left side. Schneider and trainer Jose Minisral made two visits that inning to check on their Japanese pitcher, but on each occasion he claimed he was fine.

Kikuchi departed with the Blue Jays in front 3-1 before an appreciative 31,175 at Rogers Centre.

With the game deadlocked at 1-1, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed a two-out single through the infield and into centre field to score Ernie Clement and Daulton Varsho. Guerrero went 2-for-3 with two walks.

“We executed our plan at the plate, and that’s been the key in the last four games,” said Guerrero, adding that he has benefited from roving instructor Edwin Encarnacion’s presence around the team the past few days.

The offensive plan was to make Yankees starter Carlos Rodon (1-1) throw plenty of pitches early.

He departed after four innings, having tossed 101 pitches with five hits, three runs, four walks and five strikeouts.

Bo Bichette worked Rodon for a 12-pitch walk in the first inning, and Guerrero made the Yankees’ starter throw eight more in a third-inning walk.

The Blue Jays scored two more in the sixth inning on an error from New York second baseman Gleyber Torres and an RBI single from Bichette.

The Yankees made it close with a two-run seventh inning off reliever Trevor Richards, which included a run-scoring double from Alex Verdugo and a sacrifice fly from Oswaldo Cabrera.

Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia enjoyed a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Canadian stopper Jordan Romano had a rocky ninth but earned his first save of the year. He hit Torres and gave up a one-out double to Verdugo. Romano then coaxed two infield outs with the first grounder scoring Torres.

The Yankees snatched a 1-0 lead in the second inning on catcher Jose Trevino’s single to left field, scoring Giancarlo Stanton from second base. Davis Schneider’s throw was in time and on target, but catcher Danny Jansen mishandled the ball. Jansen was making his first start in 2024 after suffering a wrist injury in spring training.

Schneider made another standout defensive play in the sixth inning with a diving catch along the left-field line.

The Blue Jays pulled even on a Justin Turner sacrifice fly that scored Daulton Varsho after his leadoff double in the third inning.

Top Stories

Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police to announce arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

51m ago

4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police
4 arrests made during Pro-Palestinian protest that blocked rail line in west end: Toronto police

Four arrests have been made after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirmed that between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks...

8h ago

Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Closing arguments expected today in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their final submissions today in the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree...

1h ago

Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Maple Leafs to face Bruins in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buckle up, because Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference is about to be quite the show. After Tuesday's results, all four series matchups in the East are now officially set,...

7h ago

