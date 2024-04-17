From vapes to groceries: What Torontonians most commonly forgot in an Uber

If you have ever accidentally left something behind in an Uber, you’re not alone.

The ridesharing company is out with its latest Lost and Found Index of 2023, revealing the most surprising and popular items left behind by riders over the past year.

There are common items left over, like vapes, phones and bags. But then there are the unique ones, like amethyst crystals and gold dentures.

In Toronto, the 10 most commonly forgotten items are backpacks or bags, jewellery, wallets or purses, watches, laptops, and groceries.

Top 10 most forgotten items in Toronto

Article of clothing

Backpack or bag

Headphones

Jewellery

Wallet/Purse

Phone

Laptop

Vape/E-Cigarette

Watch

Groceries

Among the most unique items forgotten in Canada are a fishing rod and a deep fryer.

Some poor chap also had to tell his girlfriend that their designer heels were left in the Uber.

A person holds a fishing rod in this photo. Courtesy: Unsplash.

Top 10 unique items forgotten across Canada

My girlfriend’s designer heels – Toronto

Fishing rod – Vancouver

Green arm cast – Winnipeg

Two amethyst crystals – Ottawa

Crocs with a “Proud to Serve” jibbitz – London, Ont.

Deep fryer – Edmonton

Japanese chef’s knife – Edmonton

A segway – Toronto

Gold dentures – Toronto

Santa costume – Calgary

Montreal, Vancouver, Hamilton, and Toronto are among the most forgetful Canadian cities. It’s no surprise that the most forgetful days in the country were New Year’s Day and Halloween weekend.

“The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in your car, you can log in to your account on a computer,” a spokesperson with Media Profile said.

“Please note there is a $20 fee to get your items returned, and that fee goes entirely to the driver because of the inconvenience of returning the item.”