From vapes to groceries: What Torontonians most commonly forgot in an Uber

Uber
Someone waits for an Uber while checking the app on their mobile phone. Photo: FLICKR.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 17, 2024 12:15 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 12:16 pm.

If you have ever accidentally left something behind in an Uber, you’re not alone.

The ridesharing company is out with its latest Lost and Found Index of 2023, revealing the most surprising and popular items left behind by riders over the past year. 

There are common items left over, like vapes, phones and bags. But then there are the unique ones, like amethyst crystals and gold dentures.

In Toronto, the 10 most commonly forgotten items are backpacks or bags, jewellery, wallets or purses, watches, laptops, and groceries.

Top 10 most forgotten items in Toronto

  • Article of clothing 
  • Backpack or bag 
  • Headphones
  • Jewellery
  • Wallet/Purse
  • Phone
  • Laptop
  • Vape/E-Cigarette
  • Watch
  • Groceries

Among the most unique items forgotten in Canada are a fishing rod and a deep fryer.

Some poor chap also had to tell his girlfriend that their designer heels were left in the Uber.

person holding black and silver fishing rod
A person holds a fishing rod in this photo. Courtesy: Unsplash.

Top 10 unique items forgotten across Canada

  • My girlfriend’s designer heels – Toronto 
  • Fishing rod – Vancouver 
  • Green arm cast – Winnipeg
  • Two amethyst crystals – Ottawa
  • Crocs with a “Proud to Serve” jibbitz – London, Ont.
  • Deep fryer – Edmonton
  • Japanese chef’s knife – Edmonton
  • A segway – Toronto
  • Gold dentures – Toronto
  • Santa costume – Calgary

Montreal, Vancouver, Hamilton, and Toronto are among the most forgetful Canadian cities. It’s no surprise that the most forgetful days in the country were New Year’s Day and Halloween weekend.

“The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in your car, you can log in to your account on a computer,” a spokesperson with Media Profile said.

“Please note there is a $20 fee to get your items returned, and that fee goes entirely to the driver because of the inconvenience of returning the item.”

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

updated

6m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

7m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

8m ago

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league's guidelines around gambling. The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to...

4m ago

