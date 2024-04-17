From vapes to groceries: What Torontonians most commonly forgot in an Uber
Posted April 17, 2024 12:15 pm.
Last Updated April 17, 2024 12:16 pm.
If you have ever accidentally left something behind in an Uber, you’re not alone.
The ridesharing company is out with its latest Lost and Found Index of 2023, revealing the most surprising and popular items left behind by riders over the past year.
There are common items left over, like vapes, phones and bags. But then there are the unique ones, like amethyst crystals and gold dentures.
In Toronto, the 10 most commonly forgotten items are backpacks or bags, jewellery, wallets or purses, watches, laptops, and groceries.
Top 10 most forgotten items in Toronto
- Article of clothing
- Backpack or bag
- Headphones
- Jewellery
- Wallet/Purse
- Phone
- Laptop
- Vape/E-Cigarette
- Watch
- Groceries
Among the most unique items forgotten in Canada are a fishing rod and a deep fryer.
Some poor chap also had to tell his girlfriend that their designer heels were left in the Uber.
Top 10 unique items forgotten across Canada
- My girlfriend’s designer heels – Toronto
- Fishing rod – Vancouver
- Green arm cast – Winnipeg
- Two amethyst crystals – Ottawa
- Crocs with a “Proud to Serve” jibbitz – London, Ont.
- Deep fryer – Edmonton
- Japanese chef’s knife – Edmonton
- A segway – Toronto
- Gold dentures – Toronto
- Santa costume – Calgary
Montreal, Vancouver, Hamilton, and Toronto are among the most forgetful Canadian cities. It’s no surprise that the most forgetful days in the country were New Year’s Day and Halloween weekend.
“The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in your car, you can log in to your account on a computer,” a spokesperson with Media Profile said.
“Please note there is a $20 fee to get your items returned, and that fee goes entirely to the driver because of the inconvenience of returning the item.”