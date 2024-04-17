‘We’ll be ready’: Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with forward William Nylander (88) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Posted April 17, 2024 8:10 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 8:16 pm.

Tuesday’s sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers’ visceral engagement, relentless checking, and superior goaltending over the course of a seven-game series.

The 5-2 loss sets them up against for a first-round match-up against the Boston Bruins, which will kick off on Saturday at 8 p.m.

So, as the Florida Panthers rallied something relentless and executed a convincing 5-2 home win to secure a regular-season Atlantic Division crown, their fans showered mock chants of “We! Want! Flo-ri-da!” upon the Leafs, now locked into a first-round grudge match against this core’s original rival, the Boston Bruins.

The irony is, they could’ve had Florida if they wanted them bad enough.

The third-seed Maple Leafs still had some say in their playoff opponent coming into Amerant Bank Arena for their penultimate regular-season date.

Had they beat Florida in regulation — an outcome that appeared possible as they built an early 2-0 lead via goals from John Tavares and Noah Gregor — they would’ve remained oceanside for a week, sunny strolls interrupted by Matthew Tkachuk facewashes.

Related:

Instead, a couple of lacklustre efforts from the Original Six squads (Boston lost 3-1 to lottery-bound Ottawa) have the Leafs and Bruins limping into the third first-round series in a trilogy whose first two chapters ended tragically for this Leafs core in 2018 and 2019.

“We had to get to another level in the game emotionally. And we didn’t get there,” coach Sheldon Keefe explained, after his group lost its third blown-lead game in row.

“The last couple of games, we haven’t been able to sustain good portions of the game,” Mitch Marner added. “At times, you’re gonna have to check and defend and weather the storm. So, an area we have to be better with.”

The Maple Leafs took too many penalties and got burned by poor puck management in their own zone and coming through the neutral. This is not a group delivering dialed-in 60-minute efforts down the stretch. Bright side, the same could be said for the Bruins.

“As much as it’s difficult to find the meaning in the game, you got to button up your details and make that the purpose,” Keefe had warned pre-game.

“It’s not going to have the same emotion attached to it. But the detail the structure and the purpose within the game should look the way we want it to.”

There was no sense around the Maple Leafs that they had a preferred Round 1 opponent. The players packed both swimsuits and spring jackets, equally prepped for fairways or Fenway.

Florida is one of hockey’s nastiest and stingiest teams and the reigning Eastern Conference champions; Boston swept its season series against Toronto and its barn rattles with Game 7 ghosts.

“We’re up for the challenge for any team,” said Nick Robertson, after loading up his suitcase. “When you get into playoffs, everyone changes. The desperation is the same whether we play Boston or Florida.”

History aside, Boston appears the more favourable foe for Toronto, with its exposable centre depth, middle-of-the-pack power-play, and mediocre finish.

And yet the Bruins are a top-five defensive squad with a top-seven penalty kill that has the luxury of dressing a Vezina winner as their backup.

“It’ll be a real test. We have to be prepared,” Tavares said.

In other words, the Leafs can’t play in Game 1 like they’ve been playing for the past week.

“They play a playoff game year-round,” Joseph Woll said of the Bruins. “They’re hard to play against, and they have some big bodies. Maybe a bit different look than Florida, but we’ll be ready.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

1h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

4h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

2h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

5h ago

Top Stories

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

1h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

4h ago

Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood
Mississauga tenants still displaced 2 years after flood

The water came rushing into Hazel Thomas’ unit on a summer night in 2021. The roof of her Mississauga apartment building had been under construction when half the structure flooded during a storm....

2h ago

Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted unescorted absences from prison

A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time. In a hearing Wednesday morning, a Parole Board of Canada panel...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

6h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

5h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

5h ago

4:21
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains
Budget 2024: More taxes on capital gains

Did you make over $250,000 in capital gains this year? If so, the Liberals are looking at you, to help bankroll the federal budget. Meanwhile, no opposition parties - even the NDP - are offering unqualified support to the budget.

More Videos