Workers warn of dangers if six Public Health Ontario labs close

Sylvia Jones
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement at Sunnybrook Hospital, in Toronto Thursday, August 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted April 17, 2024 8:38 pm.

The potential closure of six laboratories across the province would be dangerous and create inequity in northern Ontario, Public Health Ontario workers said Wednesday.

The workers are also worried about the proposal to get rid of the water testing program for private well owners across Ontario.

Last fall, the auditor general once again recommended the agency close six of its public health laboratories and eliminate the water testing program in an effort to cut costs.

Public Health Ontario first proposed the consolidation of its 11 laboratories in 2017, but the government has not acted.

Casey McGuire, a lab worker with Public Health Ontario, brought a petition to Queen’s Park with more than 9,000 signatures of her colleagues and citizens concerned about the potential closures.

“Closing these public health labs will put communities at risk,” she said. “The mission of Public Health Ontario is to enable informed decisions, get actions to protect and promote health and contribute to reducing health inequities.”

McGuire and the union that represents the agency’s lab workers, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, are asking the government to reconsider the recommended closures.

“Closing Public Health Ontario labs would be a public disaster and lives will be at risk to meet demand and keep our community safe,” McGuire said.

Labs in Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, Orillia, Hamilton, Kingston, and Peterborough are on the chopping block, which could mean the loss of 82 jobs, said the union’s president, J.P. Hornick.

“If the last few years have taught us anything, it is that public health should never be taken for granted,” Hornick said. 

“Like many choices made by this government, if Premier Ford decides to shutter the doors of these six labs, over half of the Public Health Ontario labs, it will be short sighted and dangerous. He is creating a crisis where there is none.”

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province has not made a decision on the future of the well-water testing program, but refused to say whether or not it will close any labs.

“Let me be as clear as I can possibly be: There is no one in the province of Ontario or in this legislature who believes that putting well-water testing at risk is on the table,” Jones said during question period. 

She said the ministry “has not made any decisions about changes to the provincial well water testing program, including which laboratories conduct testing of water samples.”

Jones, who said there are thousands of private wells across the province, stressed the tests remain available and that no changes have been made.

Last year, the Office of the Auditor General of Ontario conducted a value-for-money audit of Public Health Ontario, a government agency that is accountable to the health minister.

In 2017, Public Health Ontario along with the ministry proposed a modernization plan for the agency that included the consolidation of labs, a reduction in the type of tests conducted and gradually doing away with its private water testing program.

“According to the agency, this plan was needed to mitigate rising costs of repairs and upgrades in existing laboratory sites, and would result in a more efficient operating model to address issues such as sites needing to reroute the majority of samples and specimens they receive to other sites,” the auditor general’s report noted.

It said some of the labs rerouted the vast majority of test samples to other labs for testing. 

“Three laboratory sites — Peterborough, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury — transferred between 80 per cent and 91 per cent of all tests to other sites,” the auditor wrote.

In 2023, the agency presented an updated modernization plan to the ministry with the same consolidation plan along with the elimination of the water testing program, the auditor general said.

The auditor general recommended in December that Public Health Ontario work with the ministry to update and implement a plan within a year “to streamline public health laboratory operations.”

The agency accepted the recommendation.

Several municipalities and local boards of health have raised concerns about the possible closures.

Sault Ste. Marie city council passed a resolution in February for the mayor to advocate against the auditor general’s recommendations to close the labs. 

The resolution said the closures would lead to “a significant loss of public health expertise in Sault Ste. Marie and northern Ontario … at a time where public health expertise has proven to be a critical asset in assisting with the many public health challenges.”

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Board of Health passed a motion in February to oppose the possible closure of the lab in Kingston, Ont. 

Those concerns should not be ignored, said New Democrat Jamie West, who represents the riding of Sudbury.

“We cannot afford to close down more than half of our public labs and believe that everything would be OK,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reverse of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reverse of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

10m ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

3h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

5h ago

'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday
'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Tuesday's sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers' visceral engagement, relentless checking,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reverse of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reverse of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

10m ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

3h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

5h ago

'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday
'We'll be ready': Maple Leafs must sharpen up fast for Bruins series starting Saturday

Tuesday's sloppy loss could end up being a sneaky win for the Toronto Maple Leafs — a team that would have been hard-pressed to match the Florida Panthers' visceral engagement, relentless checking,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

3h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

7h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

7h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

7h ago

More Videos