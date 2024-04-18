A Nigerian schoolgirl abducted by extremists 10 years ago is rescued pregnant and with 3 kids

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 9:28 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 9:43 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A girl who was seized from her school along with hundreds others during a raid by extremists ten years ago in northeastern Nigeria has been rescued together with her three children, the Nigerian army said Thursday.

Lydia Simon, who is five months pregnant, was rescued by Nigerian troops in the Gwoza council area of Borno state, where the 15-year insurgency by Islamic extremists is concentrated, according to a statement from the army.

The statement was accompanied by a picture of Simon and her children, who appear to be aged between 2 and 4. She is yet to be reunited with her family.

Simon was among 276 girls seized from their school in Nigeria’s Chibok village in April 2014 at the height of the extremist violence in the region. About 82 of them are still in captivity.

The first of a series of mass school kidnappings in the West African nation, the Chibok abduction shocked the world and triggered a global social media campaign tagged #BringBackOurGirls.

The Nigerian army did not say how she was freed other than that she was rescued in a hotspot known as Ngoshe, 130 kilometers (74 miles) north of the Borno state capital of Maiduguri.

Some Chibok parents and security analysts have said there is little evidence to show there is a special military operation to free the women. Those who returned in recent years were mostly found abandoned in the forests.

Some of the recently freed women were either raped by the insurgents or forced into marriages, according to Chioma Agwuegbo, an activist who was part of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

“We have heard their stories about the amount of trauma and violence they have faced. Somebody who was kidnapped 10 years ago is not returning as the same person,” Agwuegbo said.

Villagers in Chibok joined Simon’s family as they waited for when they would be allowed to see her. “The government has not told us anything (and) we are waiting for an official call,” said Yakubu Nkeki, chairman of the Chibok girls’ parents’ association.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

11h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

15h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

44m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

15m ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

11h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

15h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

44m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

15h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

20h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

19h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

19h ago

More Videos