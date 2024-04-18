Arizona Republican drops reelection effort after accusation he forged signatures

By Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 10:52 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 10:56 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — A leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action resigned from the organization Thursday and dropped his bid for reelection to the Arizona House of Representatives after he was accused of forging signatures on his nominating petitions.

Republican state Rep. Austin Smith has in the past promoted disproven allegations of election fraud.

A complaint filed by a Democratic activist in Smith’s district says several petition sheets contain signatures “that appear to have been written by the same person” and says “many of those signatures bear a striking resemblance to Smith’s.” It includes affidavits from two voters whose names were included in Smith’s petition but say they never signed.

Smith cast the allegations as a coordinated attack by Democrats that was “silly on its face,” but said he would drop out to avoid racking up legal bills.

“I might be confident in victory, but all it would take is a judge believing any one person, and all would be lost,” Smith said in a statement he posted to social media.

Smith was a senior director of Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of the youth organizing group Turning Point USA, which has become a major force in Arizona Republican politics and is working to expand its influence nationally. A spokesperson for the group confirmed Thursday that Smith had resigned.

Smith is a first-term lawmaker in a safe Republican legislative district in the Phoenix suburbs, but his departure from the race leaves the GOP with just one candidate for two House seats as the party looks to hold onto its slim legislative majority. Smith urged voters to write in the name of another Republican from the district.

Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as explosions heard near Isfahan
Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as explosions heard near Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning as explosions could be heard near a major air base near Isfahan, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike following...

breaking

5m ago

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

7h ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

7h ago

'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less
'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less

Sydney Creighton has been frequenting Kensington Market since she was a young teen in the early 1960s to take in the culture, music and art offered up by the eclectic downtown Toronto neighbourhood. "Every...

4h ago

Top Stories

Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as explosions heard near Isfahan
Iran fires air defense batteries in provinces as explosions heard near Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning as explosions could be heard near a major air base near Isfahan, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike following...

breaking

5m ago

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

7h ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

7h ago

'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less
'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less

Sydney Creighton has been frequenting Kensington Market since she was a young teen in the early 1960s to take in the culture, music and art offered up by the eclectic downtown Toronto neighbourhood. "Every...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

3h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

6h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

6h ago

2:25
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rants against petroleum companies and the federal government as gas prices rise 14 cents across the Toronto area.

12h ago

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.
More Videos