Arkansas Supreme Court says new DNA testing can be sought in ‘West Memphis 3’ case

FILE - Former Arkansas death row inmate Damien Echols speaks at rally opposing the state's upcoming executions, on the front steps of Arkansas' Capitol, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024, said a judge wrongly denied a request from Echols for new genetic testing of crime scene evidence from the killing of three boys nearly 30 years ago. (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File) STEPHEN B. THORNTON

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 1:43 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday said a judge wrongly denied a request for new genetic testing of crime scene evidence from the killing of three boys nearly 30 years ago.

In a 4-3 decision, the court reversed the 2022 ruling denying the request to test evidence from the 1993 crime scene where three 8-year-old boys were found brutally slain in a drainage ditch near West Memphis. The additional testing was sought by Damien Echols, one of the three men convicted in the slayings.

Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley were convicted in 1994 but released in 2011 under a rarely used plea agreement that allowed them to maintain their innocence yet plead guilty in exchange for 18-year sentences and credit for time served.

“We appreciate the (Arkansas Supreme Court) giving this ruling and hope we can now once and for all solve this case, clear our names and find the person responsible for carrying out these horrendous crimes,” Echols said in a statement. “This is monumental.”

On Thursday, the court reversed the circuit judge’s ruling that the state law allowing for additional testing didn’t apply because Echols wasn’t in custody when he made the request. Justices also rejected the state’s argument during the appeal that the type of plea agreement precluded Echols from seeking additional testing.

“It is undisputed that Echols has been convicted of a crime, and as a result, he is entitled to seek relief pursuant to Act 1780,” Justice Karen Baker wrote in the court’s ruling.

Stephen Braga, lead counsel for Echols, said he planned to seek a possible agreement with the local prosecutor on DNA testing and will file a motion before the lower court.

“We’re very happy with the court’s ruling this morning upholding the plain language of the statute,” Braga said. “We’re even happier that this means Damien will have another chance to work with the circuit court and or the prosecutor to get new DNA testing done on the evidence at issue.”

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Barbara Webb said the court’s decision “obliterates any sense of finality in our criminal justice system.”

“Their interpretation of Act 1780 means anyone who has ever been convicted of a crime — whether or not they be in State custody — can seek DNA or other scientific testing even if such testing would not prove that individual’s innocence,” she wrote.

Attorney General Tim Griffin, whose office argued the case, raised similar concerns and said Thursday’s ruling “undermines finality in long-closed criminal cases and will result in unserious filings.”

“I hope the legislature will address the issue expeditiously,” Griffin said in a statement.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

A unanimous consent motion to allow keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature failed Thursday after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves. Ontario...

17m ago

'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike
'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the gas companies for the double-digit overnight increase in the price of gas across the GTA, calling it unacceptable and disgusting. Speaking at an unrelated announcement...

2h ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto

Toronto is buzzing with Maple Leafs playoff excitement as fans hope the team can bring home the Stanley Cup this year, the first one since 1967. Amid that thrill, others will be heading to various city...

16m ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

A unanimous consent motion to allow keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature failed Thursday after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves. Ontario...

17m ago

'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike
'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the gas companies for the double-digit overnight increase in the price of gas across the GTA, calling it unacceptable and disgusting. Speaking at an unrelated announcement...

2h ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: Maple Leafs playoffs, cherry blossoms in Toronto

Toronto is buzzing with Maple Leafs playoff excitement as fans hope the team can bring home the Stanley Cup this year, the first one since 1967. Amid that thrill, others will be heading to various city...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rants against petroleum companies and the federal government as gas prices rise 14 cents across the Toronto area.

3h ago

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

20h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.
1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.
More Videos