B.C. woman tries to coax trapped killer calf out of tidal lagoon with her violin

Carol Love plays "Tennessee Whiskey" on her violin at a todal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 12:12 pm.

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks.

Carol Love says she is watching the tides at the Vancouver Island lagoon and will be playing the violin at every high tide to entice the orca calf to pass through a narrow channel, under a bridge and into the open ocean.

Love, a Canadian military veteran, says her first visit to the bridge Wednesday night didn’t work, but she did see the orca calf rise to the surface in the distance.

Love’s tidal-timed violin concerts come as a rescue team continues preparations for another attempt to catch the killer whale calf in a net and transport it to the nearby ocean.

The Ehattesaht First Nation named the young orca kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter, after she ventured into the lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island with her mother last month.

The pregnant mother whale became stranded on a rocky beach at low tide and died, and rescuers have been trying to get the calf to leave the lagoon, 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria, so it can reunite with its pod.

Love, who says she couldn’t help but be inspired to help the orca calf, played her violin Wednesday along to a recording of her favourite song, “Tennessee Whiskey” by country singer Chris Stapleton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike
'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the gas companies for the double-digit overnight increase in the price of gas across the GTA, calling it unacceptable and disgusting. Speaking at an unrelated announcement...

47m ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

A unanimous consent motion to allow keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature failed Thursday after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves. Ontario...

1h ago

Man with extensive violent history wanted in Toronto, police say
Man with extensive violent history wanted in Toronto, police say

A man with an extensive history of violent offences is wanted in Toronto for breaching certain conditions, police said. It's alleged that on April 12, a man was released from a correctional facility...

44m ago

Top Stories

'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike
'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the gas companies for the double-digit overnight increase in the price of gas across the GTA, calling it unacceptable and disgusting. Speaking at an unrelated announcement...

47m ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

A unanimous consent motion to allow keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature failed Thursday after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves. Ontario...

1h ago

Man with extensive violent history wanted in Toronto, police say
Man with extensive violent history wanted in Toronto, police say

A man with an extensive history of violent offences is wanted in Toronto for breaching certain conditions, police said. It's alleged that on April 12, a man was released from a correctional facility...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

18h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

23h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

22h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

22h ago

More Videos