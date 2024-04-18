Croatia’s conservative PM convinced his party will soon form a new majority after inconclusive vote

Prime Minister incumbent Andrej Plenkovic, center, speaks after claiming victory in a parliamentary election in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Croatia's governing conservatives convincingly won a highly contested parliamentary election Wednesday, but will still need support from far-right groups to stay in power, according to the official vote count. The election followed a campaign that centered on a bitter rivalry between the country's president and prime minister. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Darko Bandic, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 9:12 am.

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia ’s ruling conservatives said Thursday that talks have already started about the formation of a new governing majority following a highly contested parliamentary election that saw a far-right party emerge as a potential kingmaker.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who is the leader of the Croatian Democratic Union party, or HDZ, said that the party has contacted some of the potential future partners and more talks will take place on Thursday.

Preliminary results of the vote on Wednesday showed that Plenković’s HDZ won 61 seats in the 151-seat parliament, which means the party has to form a coalition government to stay in power.

The main opponent, center-left Social Democratic Party, backed by President Zoran Milanović, got 42 seats while the far-right Homeland Movement was third, with 14 seats, according to the tally released by the State Election Commission.

Plenković offered no details about the potential future alliance. If he remains the prime minister, that would mark his third consecutive term at the post.

“Everything is going well,” he wrote on Facebook. “You will soon know with whom we will form the new majority.”

Plenković has faced accusations of corruption as Croatia, a European Union and NATO member, struggles with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, a labor shortage and a surge in migration.

At stake at the election on Wednesday wasn’t just the Adriatic Sea country’s future domestic policies, but also the EU’s unity as it grapples with the instability from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

If the HDZ stays in power as expected, the country would continue on a pro-Western course in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Milanović is a critic of EU’s policies over the war in Ukraine and his government could potentially open space for stronger pro-Russia influence in the country, akin to Hungary and Slovakia.

The clash between Croatia’s main political leaders had fuelled political tensions before Wednesday’s vote that was also seen as a test of popularity for the conservatives before the European Parliament election in June.

Apart from the main three groups, the pro-religious Most, or Bridge, party won 11 seats while green-leftist Mozemo, or We Can, group won 11. Mozemo have called for a minority government that would tackle reported widespread corruption in the country.

The far-right Homeland Movement is a relatively new political party made up largely of radical nationalists who had left the more center-right HDZ. The party is led by the hard-line mayor of the eastern town of Vukovar, which was destroyed during the 1991-95 war, which Croatia fought after splitting from the former Yugoslavia.

The HDZ has largely held office since Croatia gained independence. The Balkan nation became an EU member in 2013, and joined Europe’s passport-free travel area and the eurozone last year.

After Milanović scheduled the election and announced his surprise bid for prime minister, he began campaigning on behalf of the SDP. But Croatia’s constitutional court judges stepped in, saying the move was unconstitutional and he must resign to run.

Darko Bandic, The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

11h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

15h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

48m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

19m ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

11h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

15h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

48m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

15h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

20h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

19h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

19h ago

More Videos