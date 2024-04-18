EU proposes youth mobility agreement with UK to help youngsters travel, work and live in both areas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference at the conclusion of an EU Summit in Brussels, Friday, March 22, 2024. European Union leaders on Friday discussed plans to boost investment and the economy. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 11:26 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission proposed Thursday to start negotiations with the United Kingdom to allow young people to move freely, work and study in both regions after Brexit — the U.K.’s departure from the EU four years ago.

According to the EU, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU following a referendum in 2016 has damaged mobility between the two areas.

“This situation has particularly affected the opportunities for young people to experience life on the other side of the Channel and to benefit from youth, cultural, educational, research and training exchanges,” the Commission said.

When the U.K. was still a member of the economic and political bloc, its nationals had the right to live and work freely in the EU, with reciprocity for EU nationals in the U.K. Under the agreement proposed by the EU’s executive arm, EU and UK citizens between 18 and 30 years old would be eligible to stay up to four years in the destination country.

The deal would also allow equal treatment of EU and UK students in the field of university tuition fees. Most EU students must now pay international tuition fees if they want to study in the U.K. The Commission says these vary between 11,400 and 38,000 pounds ($14,200-$47,300) per year and are a strong deterrent for EU students who generally don’t have to pay as much within the bloc.

The Commission’s recommendation will be discussed by EU member countries who must give the green light before the executive arm can start negotiations with the UK.

“We have successful Youth Mobility Schemes with 13 countries, including Australia and New Zealand, and remain open to agreeing them with our international partners, including EU member states,” the British government said in a statement.

The U.K. has its own Youth Mobility Scheme, which it has offered to some EU member states. The Commission believes the British plan is less ambitious than its own proposal.

“Our agreements provide a valuable route for cultural exchanges providing partner countries are also willing to offer the same opportunities for young British people,” the British government added.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

The Associated Press

Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August
Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August

A Peel police officer is facing charges in connection with a crash last August that left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries. The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged Acting...

1h ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

0m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

6m ago

