The Big Story

Can Canada really build 3.9 million homes by 2031?

Work continues at a new housing development in Belleville, Ont., on March 1, 2024
Work continues at a new housing development in Belleville, Ont., on March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 18, 2024 7:22 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, by far the biggest part of the federal budget is an ambitious plan that the Liberal government claims will not only hit the targeted estimate of homes Canada needs, but will blow right past it. You’d be forgiven some skepticism, since the prime minister stated less than a year ago that housing “isn’t a primary federal responsibility.” 

“There was a lot of backlash from Canadians at that point. The government started dropping in the polls right around the same time. It’s hard to connect the dots, but I think there is a relationship there,” said Mike Moffatt. He’s the senior director of policy and innovation at the Smart Prosperity Institute and an assistant professor in the business, economics and public policy group at Ivey Business School at Western University.  

But politics aside, what’s in this plan? How exactly does the government think it can hit its targets? What does one of the country’s leading housing policy analysts think of those solutions? What’s in this plan that will or won’t solve the housing crisis in the next decade? And what’s in it to help people afford homes right now?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

9h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

13h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

1h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

10h ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

9h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

13h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

1h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

13h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

18h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

17h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

17h ago

More Videos