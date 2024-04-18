Kenya’s military chief dies in a helicopter crash

FILE - Kenya's military personnel practice maneuvers as part of Britain's King Charles III's visit to the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, Kenya, Nov. 2, 2023. Ogolla died in a helicopter crash west of the country, President William Ruto announced Thursday, April 18, 2024, evening and declared three days of national mourning. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 2:18 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 2:27 pm.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s military chief Gen. Francis Ogolla died in a helicopter crash west of the country, President William Ruto announced Thursday and declared three days of national mourning.

The helicopter was carrying 11 people, including Gen. Ogolla, when it crashed Thursday and caught fire in a remote area near the border with Uganda, killing nine people onboard, the president said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Gen. Ogolla, 61, was on a tour of the country’s troubled western region that has seen frequent attacks by local bandits.

He was appointed Kenya’s Chief of Defense Forces in April last year after Gen. Robert Kibochi retired.

Political controversy surrounded Ogolla even before his appointment, when he was accused by the country’s electoral commission chairperson as being part of a national security council delegation that tried to influence the outcome of the 2022 general election against President Ruto.

Ruto later explained that he called Gen. Ogolla before his appointment and said that, despite the election controversy, he was the most qualified for the job.

Gen Ogolla joined Kenya’s military force 40 years ago.

He was a graduate of École Militaire de Paris, the National Defence College of Kenya, Egerton University and the University of Nairobi.

Gen. Ogolla is survived by his wife Aileen, two children and a grandson.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press





