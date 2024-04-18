Liquor sales in movie theaters, to-go sales of cocktails included in New York budget agreement

FILE - People gather on a street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York while waiting to get takeout drinks at a bar, May 29, 2020. New York could expand access to booze by allowing movie theaters to sell liquor and continuing to let people buy takeout cocktails from bars and restaurants under a series of measures unveiled on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Maysoon Khan, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 3:56 pm.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would expand access to booze by allowing movie theaters to sell liquor and continuing to let people buy takeout cocktails from bars and restaurants under a series of measures unveiled Thursday.

The state Assembly passed the measures Thursday, which are part of the larger state budget agreement. The state Senate is expected to follow before it’s sent to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for signature. The deal was struck between Hochul and leaders of the state Senate and Assembly after a series of closed-door talks.

Movie theaters in New York are only allowed to sell beer and wine, according to the New York State Liquor Authority, but this new legislation would add liquor to the mix.

“Someone should be able to enjoy a cocktail while they watch a movie,” said state Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat who chairs a legislative committee where state alcohol laws pass through.

The measure comes with guardrails in an attempt to maintain a family-friendly environment at theatres that have licenses to sell booze. People would only be allowed to purchase one alcoholic beverage per transaction, and theaters must stop selling alcohol once the credits start rolling in for the last showing of the day.

New Yorkers would also be allowed to buy takeout cocktails at restaurants and bars for the next five years under another measure part of the state budget. The rule was set to expire next year after the state temporarily authorized the sale of to-go alcoholic drinks during the pandemic.

Skoufis, who supports keeping that measure permanent, said “it provides some short-term certainty for restaurants and businesses doing this.”

Lawmakers in Albany voted Thursday to push the state’s budget deadline again, though they are expected to vote on package of budget bills later in the week. Hochul announced on Monday the framework of a $237 billion budget, about two weeks after the original April 1 deadline.

___

Maysoon Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Maysoon Khan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence off Bemersyde Drive off of Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling Avenue just after 2 p.m....

1h ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

1h ago

NHL board approves relocation of Arizona Coyotes to Utah
NHL board approves relocation of Arizona Coyotes to Utah

After two seasons of uncertainty in location limbo, the Arizona Coyotes are officially relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL announced the move Thursday, following an emotional final game at...

0m ago

'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike
'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the gas companies for the double-digit overnight increase in the price of gas across the GTA, calling it unacceptable and disgusting. Speaking at an unrelated announcement...

3h ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence off Bemersyde Drive off of Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling Avenue just after 2 p.m....

1h ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

1h ago

NHL board approves relocation of Arizona Coyotes to Utah
NHL board approves relocation of Arizona Coyotes to Utah

After two seasons of uncertainty in location limbo, the Arizona Coyotes are officially relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah. The NHL announced the move Thursday, following an emotional final game at...

0m ago

'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike
'It's disgusting:' Doug Ford lashes out at oil companies over double-digit gas price hike

Premier Doug Ford lashed out at the gas companies for the double-digit overnight increase in the price of gas across the GTA, calling it unacceptable and disgusting. Speaking at an unrelated announcement...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rants against petroleum companies and the federal government as gas prices rise 14 cents across the Toronto area.

5h ago

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

21h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.
1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.
More Videos