Media mogul Randi Zuckerberg says creators should disclose when they’ve used AI

Randi Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook Live and the sister of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2024 10:23 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 10:26 am.

TORONTO — Randi Zuckerberg says she thinks creators should start disclosing when they’ve used artificial intelligence to produce work.

The media mogul and creator of Facebook Live says she’d like to see news organizations note when they have used AI to write articles or even credit the technology in a byline.

She says academics could offer similar levels of transparency, which might spur a pattern of disclosure across several industries.

Zuckerberg says those who pursue this approach to crediting AI will have to decide whether to share what AI bots or programs they used and even what prompts produced their creations.

While Zuckerberg is unsure how receptive the corporate world would be to these levels of disclosure, she thinks they are worth pursuing because of the proliferation of fake news.

Zuckerberg, who is the sister of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, made her remarks on the sidelines of the Ontario Centre of Innovation’s DiscoveryX conference in Toronto this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August
Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August

A Peel police officer is facing charges in connection with a crash last August that left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries. The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged Acting...

1h ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

1m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

7m ago

Top Stories

Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August
Peel police officer charged in crash that seriously injured woman last August

A Peel police officer is facing charges in connection with a crash last August that left a 23-year-old woman with serious injuries. The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged Acting...

1h ago

14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP
14 people charged in interprovincial grandparent scam targeting seniors: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 14 people have been arrested and face up to 56 charges as part of an alleged grandparent scam that often targeted seniors, with the organized crime group costing victims...

1m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

1h ago

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, unanimous consent motion to allow them fails

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

17h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

21h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

20h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

20h ago

More Videos