Media mogul Randi Zuckerberg says creators should disclose when they’ve used AI

TORONTO — Randi Zuckerberg says she thinks creators should start disclosing when they’ve used artificial intelligence to produce work.

The media mogul and creator of Facebook Live says she’d like to see news organizations note when they have used AI to write articles or even credit the technology in a byline.

She says academics could offer similar levels of transparency, which might spur a pattern of disclosure across several industries.

Zuckerberg says those who pursue this approach to crediting AI will have to decide whether to share what AI bots or programs they used and even what prompts produced their creations.

While Zuckerberg is unsure how receptive the corporate world would be to these levels of disclosure, she thinks they are worth pursuing because of the proliferation of fake news.

Zuckerberg, who is the sister of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, made her remarks on the sidelines of the Ontario Centre of Innovation’s DiscoveryX conference in Toronto this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press