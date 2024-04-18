Métis groups will trudge on toward self-government as bill faces another setback

OTTAWA — Métis organizations in Ontario and Alberta say they’ll keep on the path toward self-government, but the future of a contentious bill set to do just that is now uncertain.

The Métis Nation — Saskatchewan was included in a piece of federal legislation set to recognize Métis governments in that province, Alberta and Ontario, but withdrew support Wednesday.

The Métis Nations of Alberta and Ontario say they respect the choice of Métis governments to choose their own pathways, and wish the Saskatchewan group well as it steers its own ship.

Bill C-53 has been through a lengthy House of Commons committee process and been the topic of heated public debate.

The Alberta and Ontario groups say the lengthy process to make the bill law has been unfair, delayed, disrespectful and demoralizing, and that it has encouraged division between their groups and other Métis and First Nations communities.

But given the support they have from their communities, however, the Métis Nations of Alberta and Ontario say they’ll continue to work with the federal government and ensure their self-government is respected and upheld.

