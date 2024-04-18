Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2024 4:47 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,708.44, up 52.39 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 78 cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $46.67 on 14.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 22 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $133.52 on 8.0 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $48.54 on 7.9 million shares. 

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.31, or 8.86 per cent, to $16.09 on 5.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 57 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $78.85 on 5.2 million shares. 

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Up three cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $19.36 on 4.7 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 57 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $78.85. TD Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani said he hopes to be able to say more soon on the investigation into the bank’s anti-money laundering measures. Masrani made the remarks as he faced shareholders Thursday at the bank’s annual general meeting, the first since its US$13.4-billion takeover of First Horizon bank fell apart and the bank disclosed that it expects to face penalties from an investigation from U.S. regulators related to its anti-money-laundering program. 

The Lion Electric Co. (TSX:LEV). Down 11 cents, or 7.64 per cent, to $1.33. The Lion Electric Co. said it’s cutting about 120 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs. The Montreal-based maker of electric trucks and buses said the cuts are mostly Canadian employees in overhead and product development roles. The move comes after the company announced that it was cutting more than 100 employees in February and 150 workers in November last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

56m ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

56m ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

2h ago

Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

The fate of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is now in the hands of the jury. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey...

updated

11m ago

Top Stories

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

56m ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

56m ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

2h ago

Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

The fate of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is now in the hands of the jury. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey...

updated

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rants against petroleum companies and the federal government as gas prices rise 14 cents across the Toronto area.

6h ago

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

23h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.
1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.
More Videos