Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,708.44, up 52.39 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 78 cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $46.67 on 14.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 22 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $133.52 on 8.0 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $48.54 on 7.9 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.31, or 8.86 per cent, to $16.09 on 5.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 57 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $78.85 on 5.2 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Up three cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $19.36 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TD Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani said he hopes to be able to say more soon on the investigation into the bank's anti-money laundering measures. Masrani made the remarks as he faced shareholders Thursday at the bank's annual general meeting, the first since its US$13.4-billion takeover of First Horizon bank fell apart and the bank disclosed that it expects to face penalties from an investigation from U.S. regulators related to its anti-money-laundering program.

The Lion Electric Co. (TSX:LEV). Down 11 cents, or 7.64 per cent, to $1.33. The Lion Electric Co. said it’s cutting about 120 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs. The Montreal-based maker of electric trucks and buses said the cuts are mostly Canadian employees in overhead and product development roles. The move comes after the company announced that it was cutting more than 100 employees in February and 150 workers in November last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18,2024.

The Canadian Press