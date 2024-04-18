Officer says B.C. hostage was lying on top of captor before police gunfire erupted

The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters is seen, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage in 2019 has told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2024 7:34 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 8:42 pm.

BURNABY, B.C. — The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner’s inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand.

Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn’t think he could do so without hitting her too.

“This is what I was thinking … can I get to him before he cuts or stabs her with this knife, before he shoots her or before he shoots myself or one of my teammates as well,” he said.

“Though that’s secondary in our attempt compared to rescuing Nona.”

The jury has been hearing testimony this week about the March 2019 hostage situation in Surrey, B.C., that ended with both Crosson and McEwan being killed by police bullets.

Dibblee testified that when McEwan moved and exposed Crosson’s torso, he shot at the man 14 times and other officers began firing as well.

The jury heard Dibblee had a bulletproof shield and led the team of six emergency response officers into the room after police decided to blow the door off with explosives in response to Crosson saying he would kill McEwan in five minutes.

He said that debris, possibly from attempts to barricade the door, tripped him and he let go of his shield on the way in.

He said the room was relatively dark and had smoke and dust from the explosion.

“(Crosson) was yelling something to the effect of ‘I’m going to kill her,’ I couldn’t clearly hear exactly what he said,” Dibblee said.

Dibblee testified that he does not believe the other officers who fired their weapons did so because of “sympathetic firing,” when someone starts shooting because someone else is too.

He said that would go against their training and that each officer is trained to make individual risk assessments. 

Dibblee testified that after the shooting stopped, McEwan was moved into the kitchen and initially treated by officers who are trained medics for two gunshot wounds to her torso and arm.

A report by the province’s police watchdog cleared officers of wrongdoing in the deaths and reported that investigators later found “a realistic-looking replica pistol” at the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

3h ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

3h ago

'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less
'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less

Sydney Creighton has been frequenting Kensington Market since she was a young teen in the early 1960s to take in the culture, music and art offered up by the eclectic downtown Toronto neighbourhood. "Every...

1h ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

3h ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

3h ago

'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less
'They literally saved my life': Kensington non-profit buying more buildings to lease for less

Sydney Creighton has been frequenting Kensington Market since she was a young teen in the early 1960s to take in the culture, music and art offered up by the eclectic downtown Toronto neighbourhood. "Every...

1h ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

3h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

3h ago

2:25
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rants against petroleum companies and the federal government as gas prices rise 14 cents across the Toronto area.

9h ago

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.
2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos