Plant-based sector focused on better price, taste and texture amid consumer wariness

Plant-based steak product is cut up in a test kitchen in Boulder, Colo., on July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — The plant-based protein industry is focused on improving the price, taste and texture of its products as it weathers a period of consumer wariness brought on by the rising cost of living. 

That’s according to industry experts, including Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada, who says there’s a lot of work being done in Canada to improve things like the meltability of plant-based cheese and the texture of plant-based meat. 

Greuel says inflation and higher interest rates have made consumers more sensitive to differences in price, and therefore less willing to try plant-based meat alternatives. 

He says the industry needs to build up its manufacturing and processing capacity in Canada to help address the price differences between plant-based meat and its conventional counterparts. 

Over the longer term, however, Greuel says there’s still lots of growth predicted for the industry, though not at the steep rate previously predicted. 

He noted that compound annual growth rate estimates for plant-based protein are now in the single digits, compared with double digits at the beginning of the pandemic. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

6h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

10h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

7h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

13h ago

