Police say a suspect is in custody, and manslaughter charges are pending

Police in Calgary have made an arrest in the death of a toddler more than a year and a half ago.

Following a lengthy investigation and an autopsy by the chief medical examiner’s office, the two-year-old girl’s death was deemed a homicide.

The victim, now identified as Olivia Hayden, was rushed to hospital in September 2022, after an emergency call was placed for a toddler in medical distress.

Police say an unidentified man was taken into custody yesterday in connection to the death, but they are not going to name him until he is formally charged.

They say manslaughter charges are pending.

Investigators also say the accused knew Hayden, and this was not a random incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

