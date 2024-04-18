The Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend, but it may be hard to see it

FILE - The Lyrid meteor shower is seen over Burg on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn off Germany, Friday, April 20, 2018. The Lyrids occur every year in mid-to-late April. Peak activity for 2024 happens Sunday, April 21 into Monday, April 22, with 10 to 20 meteors expected per hour, weather permitting. Viewing lasts through April 29. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP, File)

By Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 9:31 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 9:43 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Lyrid meteor shower is underway. But with a nearly full moon in the sky during the peak, it might be tough to see clearly.

The Lyrids occur every year in mid-to-late April. This year’s peak activity happens Sunday into Monday, with 10 to 20 meteors expected per hour. Viewing lasts through April 29.

Here’s what to know about the Lyrids and other meteor showers.

What is a meteor shower?

Multiple meteor showers occur annually and you don’t need special equipment to see them.

Most meteor showers originate from the debris of comets. The source of the Lyrids is the comet Thatcher.

When rocks from space enter Earth’s atmosphere, the resistance from the air makes them very hot. This causes the air to glow around them and briefly leaves a fiery tail behind them — the end of a “shooting star.”

The glowing pockets of air around fast-moving space rocks, ranging from the size of a dust particle to a boulder, may be visible in the night sky.

How to view a meteor shower

Meteor showers are usually most visible between midnight and predawn hours, and don’t require special equipment. Just look up.

It’s easier to see shooting stars under dark skies, away from city lights. Meteor showers also appear brightest on cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest.

“Look to the northeast and just keep staring at the same spot in the sky” to see the Lyrids, said University of Warwick astronomer Don Pollacco. ”It’s always impressive when you see these things.”

The clearest sighting for the Lyrids is in the Northern Hemisphere, but moonlight will interfere with viewing, according to the American Meteor Society.

Under ideal conditions, “the meteors often appear very bright with bluish trails and often the trails seem to hang around for a few seconds in the sky,” said Pollacco.

When is the next meteor shower?

The meteor society keeps an updated list of upcoming large meteor showers, including the peak viewing days and moonlight conditions.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks in early May with best viewing in the Southern Hemisphere. The shower is caused by debris from Halley’s comet.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

11h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

15h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

49m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

21m ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

11h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

15h ago

Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday
Gas prices in GTA rise 14 cents Thursday

Drivers in the GTA woke up to a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price rose 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International Inc., confirmed...

49m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident
Man critically injured in Mississauga industrial accident

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to an address on Tranmere Drive, near Bramalea and Derry roads,...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

15h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

20h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

19h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

19h ago

More Videos