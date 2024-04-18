Thousands of short-term rentals in B.C. go back to long-term May 1: B.C. government

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen in the distance beyond houses in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 4:56 pm.

LANGLEY, B.C. — British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government is tilting the rules towards families who need a home, and speculators should invest in that instead of short-term rentals and houses to flip. 

Eby made his comments today in advance of the rule changes on May 1 that limit short-term rental units to within the principal home of a host. 

The government says figures gathered in March show more than 19,000 entire homes are listed as short-term rentals, something the new regulations aim to change.

Eby says if investors are building homes that people need, his government will do all it can to get that done as quickly as possible, but their real estate investments can’t be competing with people looking for a place to live. 

The new short-term rental rules will apply to more than 60 B.C. communities, and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says a compliance enforcement unit will be phased in to help municipalities deal with rule violations. 

Kahlon says they expect a significant number of the 19,000 homes listed on the short-term market to go back to permanent rental housing. 

The new rules also require short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb to share data with the province, and local governments can request that a platform remove listings that don’t display a valid business licence.

Eby says the changes will allow both the province and local governments to crack down on speculators who are effectively operating mini hotels.

“If you are standing neck and neck with a family that’s looking for a place to live, and you’re trying to do a speculative investment, (while) they’re looking for a place to live, we are going to tilt the deck every single time towards that family,” Eby says. “And we’re gonna keep doing it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

57m ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

57m ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

2h ago

Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

The fate of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is now in the hands of the jury. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey...

updated

12m ago

Top Stories

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

57m ago

Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested
Male killed in Etobicoke stabbing, suspect arrested

A male has been killed after a stabbing in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a residence at Princess Anne Crescent and Bournemouth Road near Eglinton Avenue West, just east Kipling...

57m ago

Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin
Southbound section of DVP to close to traffic tonight, next phase of King construction to begin

Toronto is closing a portion of the Don Valley Parkway to southbound traffic Thursday night in order to remove a damaged variable messaging sign. The "unplanned" work is expected to start at 10 p.m....

2h ago

Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

The fate of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer is now in the hands of the jury. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey...

updated

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices
'It's disgusting': Doug Ford rants against rising gas prices

Ontario Premier Doug Ford rants against petroleum companies and the federal government as gas prices rise 14 cents across the Toronto area.

6h ago

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

23h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.
1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.
More Videos