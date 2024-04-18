Riverside parkette to be renamed in honour of mother of 2 killed by stray bullet last July

A Leslieville mother of two who was killed by a stray bullet last July will have a neighbourhood park renamed in her honour.

Toronto City Council adopted a motion Thursday brought forth by Coun. Paula Fletcher that will see Tiverton Avenue Parkette renamed to Caroline Huebner Parkette.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat – also known as Caroline to her friends – was walking in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue to pick up lunch when the 44-year-old was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with her death including a woman who worked as a community health worker at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre where Huebner-Makurat was shot. A fourth suspect has been identified and police believe he has fled the country.

The motion notes that Tiverton Parkette, located in the area of Logan Avenue and Dundas Street East, was a community space frequented by Huebner-Makurat, her friends, family and neighbours, as well as a place for her two young daughters to play.

“Renaming Tiverton Parkette to commemorate Caroline’s memory is not just a fitting tribute but a testament to the unity and strength of the community.”

More than 570 signatures were collected supporting the motion. A dedication and commemoration ceremony is planned for later this spring with the opening date for the newly renamed parkette expected in early summer.