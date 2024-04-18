Man with extensive violent history wanted in Toronto, police say

A man with an extensive history of violent offences is wanted in Toronto for breaching certain conditions, police said.

It’s alleged that on April 12, a man was released from a correctional facility with several conditions. He then failed to report to the officer in charge on Tuesday.

Police said the man was not located at a residence where he was supposed to be in the Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road area in Etobicoke and breached his conditions as a result.

On Thursday, authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Chase Alexander Spence of Toronto. He’s wanted on a warrant in the 1st for three counts of breaching recognizance.

A “warrant in the first degree” generally signifies a warrant issued for a serious offence or crime, often categorized as a felony. It implies that the warrant is issued for a significant legal matter.

Police said Spence has an extensive history of violent offences, including robbery, aggravated assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

He is described as five-foot-nine, approximately 110 pounds with a thin build, black dreadlocks and brown eyes.