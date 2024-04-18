UK Conservatives suspend lawmaker as sleaze allegations swirl over possible misuse of party funds

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 5:03 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 5:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party said Thursday it has suspended a lawmaker who is alleged to have used campaign funds for personal medical expenses and to pay off someone who was threatening him.

The Times of London reported Mark Menzies took thousands of pounds (dollars) given to the party by donors for medical costs and other personal expenses.

It said that in December he called a 78-year-old aide at 3 a.m. asking for help because he had been locked in an apartment by “bad people” who were demanding money for his release. A sum of 6,500 pounds ($8,100) was paid personally by Menzies’ office manager, who was reimbursed from donors’ cash, the newspaper said.

Menzies, who has represented the seat of Fylde in northwest England since 2010, told the Times: “I strongly dispute the allegations put to me. I have fully complied with all the rules for declarations. As there is an investigation ongoing I will not be commenting further.”

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The Conservative whips’ office said Menzies had “agreed to relinquish the Conservative whip, pending the outcome of an investigation.” The suspension means he will remain in Parliament as an independent lawmaker.

The case is the latest allegation of sleaze to hit the Conservatives, who have lost several lawmakers to ethics scandals in the past two years – including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They include a lawmaker caught looking at porn in the House of Commons, another who reportedly offered to lobby on behalf of gambling firms and a legislator alleged to have drunkenly groped strangers at a London private members’ club.

The Conservatives have been in power since 2010, but opinion polls put them well behind the opposition Labour Party, with an election due later this year.

The report is the latest sign of the muckraking and personal mudslinging expected in the election. Conservatives accuse Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner of dodging tax on a house sale years ago by falsely claiming that it was her primary residence. Police say they are investigating. Rayner denies wrongdoing and has not been suspended by her party.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

6h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

10h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

7h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

13h ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

6h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

10h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

7h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

10h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

15h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

14h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

14h ago

More Videos