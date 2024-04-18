US envoy to the UN vows support for families of Japanese who were abducted and taken to North Korea

Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi Yokota, one of the Japanese abductees by North Korea, speaks to U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at prime minister's office in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 1:26 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 1:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — America stands with Japan until all the Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago return home to end their painful separation, United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday in Tokyo.

Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens, possibly many more, to train them as agents during the 1970s and 1980s. Twelve remain missing. They include teenage students and others living along Japan’s coasts, and many were bundled into small boats and taken across the sea to North Korea.

Thomas-Greenfield began her Japan visit by meeting with families of those kidnapped.

“The United Stats stands with all the families, with all of Japan and with the international community in pressing for a resolution that will allow all families separated by the regime’s policies to be reunited,” she said at the outset of her meeting with five relatives of the abductees and a representative from their support group at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I’m all too familiar with the pain and the loss and the suffering that you family members here are experiencing,” she said. “I know how painful it is for you, and then how long you have had to endure this pain.”

Thomas-Greenfield noted she has worked with North Korea-related issues throughout her career.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is committed to raising the abduction issue “at every opportunity and calling for the return of abducted Japanese citizens to their family,” the ambassador said, adding that America sticks to that policy regardless of the leadership.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly stated his determination and effort toward holding a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to achieve the return of the abductees.

Experts say Kim wants improved ties with Japan to drive a wedge between the United States and its allies, while Kishida, stung by a major corruption scandal of his governing party, wants to use possible progress in the abduction issue to turn around his dwindling support ratings at home. They say a summit, however, would be difficult because Japan cannot accept the preconditions set by Pyongyang in order to resolve the abduction issues.

Sakie Yokota, 88, whose then-13-year-old daughter, Megumi, was abducted in 1977 from Japan’s northern coast on her way home from school, told Thomas-Greenfield that she, her husband and Megumi’s brothers searched for her for 20 years until they found out she was abducted. They are still waiting, she said.

“All I want is to see her, while I’m still well,” Yokota said, beseeching the ambassador for continued support toward resolving the problem.

Thomas-Greenfield arrived in Tokyo after her earlier visit to Seoul, where she and South Korean officials discussed a new mechanism for monitoring North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Russia and China have thwarted U.S.-led efforts to step up U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile testing since 2022, underscoring a deepening divide between permanent Security Council members over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have been deepening security ties amid growing tensions in the region from North Korea and China. The three countries have expanded their combined military exercises and their deterrence strategies built around U.S. strategic assets.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

3h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

7h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

4h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

10h ago

Top Stories

Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision
Keffiyeh scarves banned in Ontario legislature by Speaker, Ford calls for reversal of decision

Hours after Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of keffiyeh scarves in the Ontario legislature, Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. In a statement, Ford said the...

3h ago

Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch
Apparent Roll Up the Rim boat winners roasted by technical glitch

Some Tim Hortons customers learned the hard way on Wednesday that life's a glitch. The iconic coffee chain is blaming a technical glitch for falsely informing some customers via email that they won...

7h ago

Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals
Leafs star Auston Matthews finishes season with 69 goals

Auston Matthews won't be joining the NHL's 70-goal club this season. The Maple Leafs sniper was held in check for the second straight night Wednesday in Toronto's 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay...

4h ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist
Arrests made in Canada’s largest gold heist

Peel Police announce arrests one year after $20M in gold bars were stolen from a cargo facility at Pearson airport. Shauna Hunt with the details of Canada’s largest gold heist.

7h ago

2:32
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations
'What’s the holdup?' Toronto renter who says she was scammed wants police to step up their investigations

In a Speakers Corner follow-up story, we hear from another victim of a suspected rental scam as she and others wait patiently for justice. Pat Taney reports.

12h ago

1:16
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA
Raptors' Jontay Porter receives lifetime ban from the NBA

Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating league rules. Lindsay Dunn reports.

12h ago

2:06
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
Police make multiple arrest in massive $20M gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out in April 2023.

11h ago

0:37
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday
Many across Ontario will see a major jump in gas prices on Thursday

Those in Toronto, the GTA, Kitchener and Ottawa should prepare to see the price of gas rise to a height not seen in years.

11h ago

More Videos