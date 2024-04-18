Vice President Harris returning to Wisconsin for third visit this year

By The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2024 11:25 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2024 11:26 am.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to Wisconsin next week for her third visit to the battleground state this year.

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced Thursday that Harris plans to campaign in La Crosse on Monday at an event focused on abortion rights. The White House said Harris will also hold a second event there focused on the economy and health care.

Harris was in Madison last month and in Waukesha in January for the first of her trips focused on abortion.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of presidential battleground states across the country. The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday, showed the race between Biden and former President Donald Trump to be about even.

Trump campaigned in Wisconsin for the first time this year earlier this month, holding a rally in Green Bay. Biden was in Madison last week to announce his latest student loan forgiveness plan.

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost to Biden in 2020. Both races were decided by fewer than 23,000 votes.

