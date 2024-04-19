An Alabama prison warden is arrested on drug charges

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 6:26 pm.

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The warden of an Alabama prison was arrested Friday on drug charges, officials with the state prison system confirmed.

Chadwick Crabtree, the warden at Limestone Correctional Facility, was charged with the manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from the prison system. Court records show that manufacturing charge accuses him of growing psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic.

Court records did not show if Crabtree has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said its law enforcement division, along with a state SWAT team and the Limestone County sheriff’s office, executed search and arrest warrants at Crabtree’s home. Crabtree and his wife were both taken into custody.

The prison system did not immediately disclose what led to the search, but said the investigation is ongoing.

A search was also conducted at Crabtree’s office at Limestone, the prison system said. Crabtree has been placed on mandatory leave without pay pending further personnel action.

The Associated Press

