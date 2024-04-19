Coroner’s inquest to probe death of B.C. man shot dozens of times by police in 2018

The British Columbia Coroners Service says it will hold an inquest into the death of a man who died in a hail of police gunfire after initiating a shootout with Kamloops RCMP officers in 2018. An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

April 19, 2024

Last Updated April 19, 2024 1:42 pm.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The British Columbia Coroners Service says it will hold an inquest into the death of a man who died in a hail of police gunfire after starting a shootout with RCMP officers in Kamloops. 

The service says the inquest will begin on May 6 at the Kamloops law courts to determine the facts related to the death of 35-year-old Eugene Marcano, who was shot and killed by Mounties on Sept. 14, 2018. 

A report from B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office in 2019 says Marcano initiated a shootout with Kamloops RCMP officers, who had responded to a call about a truck and trailer parked in a remote location and a man who appeared to be intoxicated. 

The report says Marcano became agitated while interacting with the officers and retreated into the trailer before opening fire on the Mounties with a shotgun. 

It says officers returned fire with their service pistols and a rifle, hitting Marcano dozens of times. 

The Independent Investigations Officer report says the officers were justified in returning fire, acting in self-defence after making “routine inquiries” about a man apparently camping on private land in somewhat suspicious circumstances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

1h ago

Person apparently sets themselves on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Person apparently sets themselves on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A person apparently set themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. The fire was extinguished Friday shortly after a jury and...

22m ago

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

5h ago

