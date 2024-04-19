Disability expert resigns from federal advisory group over benefit program

The Peace Tower in Parliament Hill is pictured in morning light in Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — One of Canada’s leading disability scholars is quitting a federal advisory board, saying the government failed to properly fund the disability benefit.

Michael Prince, a professor of social policy at the University of Victoria, says he’s deeply disappointed with the Canada Disability Benefit. 

He’s resigning from Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera’s advisory group effective immediately, saying he has concluded his voice is no longer making a difference.

Prince says the amount of funding for the benefit in this week’s federal budget is too small, covers too few people and is too complicated to access. 

The government is setting aside $6.1 billion over five years to run the program and has set the maximum annual benefit at $2,400 per person.

That works out to $200 a month, or around $6 per day.

Advocates, who have unanimously expressed disappointment with the program since the budget was released, say that falls well short of what’s needed to help the estimated 1.2 million Canadians with disabilities who are living in poverty. 

Prince noted that the government estimates the benefit will go to just 600,000 people and won’t be available until sometime in 2025. 

The Liberal government has talked about creating the disability benefit program for years.

It introduced legislation in 2021, conducted lengthy consultations and finally passed the Canada Disability Benefit Act in July 2023. 

The law’s stated intent is to create a benefit to “reduce poverty and support the financial security of working-age people with disabilities.” 

“In contrast to previous statements about the intended effects of the Canada Disability Benefit, there is no mention (in the budget) of having significant poverty-reduction effects,” Prince wrote in his resignation letter. 

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland defended the program at a press conference in Toronto on Friday, saying the Liberals have done more than any other federal government in history to help people living with disabilities.

“It would be great to be able to do more and we aspire to that,” she said. 

Freeland also said her government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure the federal money does not result in other benefits being clawed back. Advocates had lobbied hard to include specific language about that in the law, but the Liberals did not include it. 

Prince said the government has failed to take strong federal responsibility on this issue.

“History teaches us that major reform in income support often comes from federal leadership in investments and program reform,” he wrote. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

4h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

5h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

4h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

5h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

8h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.

23h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

21h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.
More Videos