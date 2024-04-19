Firefighters douse a blaze at a historic Oregon hotel famously featured in ‘The Shining’

Firefighters extinguish a fire at Oregon's historic Timberline Lodge, which was featured in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film "The Shining," Thursday evening, April 18, 2024, in Government Camp, Ore. (Clackamas Fire Department via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 1:42 pm.

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters doused a late-night fire at Oregon’s historic Timberline Lodge — featured in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film “The Shining” — before it caused significant damage.

The fire Thursday night was confined to the roof and attic of the lodge, 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Portland, and it may have been caused by embers from the large stone fireplace, the lodge said in a Facebook post. Damage appeared “somewhat minimal,” it said.

“Timberline employees, Hoodland Fire, Clackamas County and Gresham first responders did an amazing job,” the lodge said. “The process, communication and containment saved the Historic Timberline Lodge from what could have been a much worse outcome.”

No injuries were reported. Guests were provided other accommodations and the lodge was closed until further notice. The Mount Hood ski area was also closed Friday.

The Timberline Lodge was built in 1937, some 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) up the 11,249-foot (3,429-meter) Mount Hood by the Works Progress Administration, a U.S. government program to provide jobs during the Great Depression.

Kubrick used the exterior of the lodge as a stand-in for the Overlook Hotel in “The Shining,” a psychological horror movie based on a 1977 Stephen King novel of the same name.

The Associated Press





