Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Hamilton homicide

One man is facing a second-degree murder charge after authorities discovered another man’s body at a Hamilton park earlier this month, police said.

Investigators were called to Pier 4 Park near James Street North and Burlington Street East on April 2. The deceased man was later identified as 50-year-old Jason Gallant of Hamilton.

Police determined the man’s death to be suspicious and began investigating a homicide. The cause of death was not released.

On Thursday, search warrants were executed in Hamilton, and police said 36-year-old Michael Castiglione of Hamilton was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police are not seeking additional suspects and believe the incident was isolated. The deceased and the accused were known to each other, investigators added.