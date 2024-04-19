Israel’s long-term credit rating is downgraded by S&P, 2nd major US agency to do so, citing conflict

FILE - 55 Water Street, home of Standard & Poor's rating agency, in New York, on Oct. 9, 2011. Israel's long-term credit ratings are being downgraded by S&P, citing the risk of military escalation with Iran. Early Friday morning April 19, 2024 Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 8:17 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 8:42 am.

Israel’s long-term credit rating is being downgraded by S&P, which cited the risk of military escalation with Iran. It is the second major U.S. credit ratings agency to do so.

There was an apparent drone attack at a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan early Friday, which is suspected of being part of an Israeli retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country days ago.

S&P’s downgrade was issued shortly before the strike in Iran, and almost three months after Moody’s, another major U.S. credit agency, downgraded Israel’s rating due to the “ongoing military conflict with Hamas.”

S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’ and the short-term ratings to ‘A-1’ from ‘A-1+.’

The long-term downgrade means Israel’s credit rating has moved from a “very strong capacity to meet financial commitments,” to “a strong capacity to meet financial commitments, but somewhat susceptible to adverse economic conditions and changes in circumstances,” according to S&P.

“In our view, the recent increase in confrontation with Iran heightens already elevated geopolitical risks for Israel,” the credit ratings agency said. “We expect a wider regional conflict will be avoided, but the Israel-Hamas war and the confrontation with Hezbollah appear set to continue throughout 2024–versus our previous assumption of military activity not lasting more than six months.”

S&P’s outlook on Israel’s long-term ratings is negative.

The cost of the war is a major drain on Israel’s budget and all three U.S. credit ratings agencies, Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, which also has offices in London, have issued warnings on Israel’s credit standing since the surprise attack on the country by the ruling Hamas militant group.

S&P typically issues sovereign credit ratings on scheduled dates, but does break with that practice if events merit. S&P’s will issue another ratings review for the country on the date it was originally scheduled to do so, on May 10.

No Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility that Israel attacked, and the Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment. However, tensions have been high since the Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

8m ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase
Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase

An arbitrator has awarded 65,000 Ontario hospital workers a six per cent wage increase that will "lift the spirits of frontline hospital workers," the union that represents them said in a release. The...

2h ago

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson...

0m ago

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

8m ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase
Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase

An arbitrator has awarded 65,000 Ontario hospital workers a six per cent wage increase that will "lift the spirits of frontline hospital workers," the union that represents them said in a release. The...

2h ago

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Keeping Kensington Market affordable
Keeping Kensington Market affordable

The Kensington Market Land Trust is offering the community a chance to invest in the neighbourhood as it looks to buy its second property in the area, aiming to keep rents low in the vibrant cultural hub. Dilshad Burman reports.

13h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

12h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

15h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

15h ago

More Videos