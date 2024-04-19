Mexican families searching for missing relatives unite to draw attention to their plight

A relative joins in a search for missing loved ones in Zumpango, Mexico, Friday, April 19, 2024. Hundreds of collectives searching for missing loved ones fanned out across Mexico on Friday as part of a coordinated effort to raise the profile of efforts that are led by the families of the tens of thousands of missing across Mexico without support from the government. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Fabiola Sánchez, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 10:42 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 10:56 pm.

TEPOTZOTLAN, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of women and men searched a garbage dump outside Mexico’s capital Friday looking for signs of missing loved ones, working without the protection of authorities as part of a nationwide effort to raise the profile of those who risk their lives to find others.

Under a blazing sun and amid foul odors, they picked through the dump and other sites in the town of Tepotzotlan in Mexico state, which hugs Mexico City on three sides.

Hundreds of collectives across Mexico are participating in search operations this weekend to draw attention to the work they are left to do without official help in a country with nearly 100,000 people registered as missing.

The work is dangerous. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has documented nine cases since 2019 of women who were slain over their work hunting for missing relatives. Other organizations in Mexico have recorded even more cases.

The groups participating this weekend decided to forgo government protection as a way to protest authorities’ frequent indifference to disappearances.

“We feel abandoned by the state to respond to this situation, which is a real national emergency,” some 250 collectives making up the National Unification of Searching Families said in a statement.

Juan Carlos Trujillo Herrera has been searching for four brothers who disappeared in Guerrero and Veracruz states more than a decade ago. He said uniting search collectives across Mexico raises consciousness.

“With the state, without the state and beyond the state, no one has to stop” searching, he said.

In the work at the dump Friday, searchers used a backhoe as well shovels and picks to dig through debris. Metal rods were pushed into ground and then sniffed for the scent of death.

While disappearances have plagued Mexico for decades, the phenomenon exploded in 2006 when authorities declared war on the drug cartels. For years, the government looked the other way as violence increased and families of the missing were forced to remain silent or carefully search for their relatives.

The administration of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has invested in creating a national database of the missing and the National Search Commission for Missing Persons.

But he drew the ire of many families and advocates last year by ordering a recount of the missing. It was seen as an effort to lower Mexico’s embarrassingly high total and it did, moving from some 113,000 last year to a revised total of just short of 100,000.

Fabiola Sánchez, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

4h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

10h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

11h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

3h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

4h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

10h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

11h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer
Judge had concerns over Crown's theory in trial of man accused of killing Toronto officer

In the absence of the jury, the judge in the trial of the man accused of killing a Toronto police officer raised concerns about the Crown's changing theory of the case. Erica Natividad explains.

6h ago

2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

6h ago

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

14h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
2:44
Keeping Kensington Market affordable
Keeping Kensington Market affordable

The Kensington Market Land Trust is offering the community a chance to invest in the neighbourhood as it looks to buy its second property in the area, aiming to keep rents low in the vibrant cultural hub. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos