Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Mississauga pedestrian
Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson Drive area just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 19, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 7:16 am.

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson Drive area just after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police said one person had been struck by the driver of a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. An age was not provided.

Southbound Dixie is closed from Shawson to Aerowood Drive, and it’s unclear how long the closures will last.

