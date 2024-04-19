Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,807.37, up 98.93 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.05, or 0.79 per cent, to $134.57 on 13.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.30, or 2.79 per cent, to $47.97 on 11.7 million shares.

TD Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.03 or 1.31 per cent, to $79.88 on 8.5 million shares.

TC Enegy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $49.05 on 8.5 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Down 15 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $19.21 on 7.8 million shares.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Down six cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $3.65 on 5.8 million shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press