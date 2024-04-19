Olympic organizers unveil strategy for using artificial intelligence in sports

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 7:55 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 7:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Olympic organizers unveiled their plans Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.

The International Olympic Committee outlined its agenda for taking advantage of AI. Officials said it could be used to help identify promising athletes, personalize training methods and make the games fairer by improving judging.

“Today we are making another step to ensure the uniqueness of the Olympic Games and the relevance of sport. To do this, we have to be leaders of change,” IOC President Thomas Bach said at a press event at the former London Olympic Park, which hosted the summer games in 2012.

“We are determined to exploit the vast potential of AI in a responsible way,” Bach said.

The IOC revealed its AI strategy as it gears up to hold the Paris Olympics, which are set to kick off in just under 100 days.

The IOC’s AI plans also include using the technology to protect athletes from online harassment and to help broadcasters improve the viewing experience for people watching from home. The IOC earns earns billions of dollars through the sale of broadcast rights for the games. .

The local organizers of the Paris games have already sparked controversy with their plans to use artificial intelligence for security, with a video surveillance system that includes AI-powered cameras to flag potential security risks such as abandoned packages or crowd surges.

The Associated Press

