Police in Paris detain a man at Iran’s consulate after reports he was armed, but find no weapons

Elite police officers from the BRI (Brigade de recherche et d'intervention) or Research and Intervention Brigade, leave after an operation near the Iranian consulate, Friday, April 19, 2024 in Paris. Paris police said they are carrying out an operation at the Iranian consulate after a witness reported seeing a man outside carrying a grenade and an explosives vest. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

By Angela Charlton And Masha Macpherson, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 8:50 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 10:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — Police said Friday they found no weapons on a man detained at the Iranian consulate in Paris after responding to a report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a grenade and explosives vest.

A Paris police official told The Associated Press that officers were verifying the man’s identity, but said no such weapons were found on him or in his vehicle. The official was speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to be publicly named under police policy.

Some of the police, special agents and firefighters that responded to the incident at the consulate were later seen leaving the scene after the arrest. A police cordon remained in place, but traffic was resuming in the area.

The official said the man was spotted around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday and that police launched a special operation as soon as they were alerted.

Images on French television and social media showed police surrounding the building.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, and as Paris is gearing up to host the summer Olympics.

Angela Charlton And Masha Macpherson, The Associated Press




