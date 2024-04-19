Police to search Saskatoon landfill for woman missing since 2020

A Saskatoon Police Service badged is stitched onto an officers’ uniform n Saskatoon, Sask., on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 5:50 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 5:56 pm.

SASKATOON — Police are planning to search a Saskatoon landfill for a woman who has been missing for almost four years. 

Mackenzie Lee Trottier was last seen in December 2020.

Police say a substantial amount of data was collected late last year that identifies a specific area of the landfill that may contain evidence in the investigation.

The search will cover an area of about 930 cubic metres at a depth of one metre.

The search, which is to include dogs from the RCMP and Calgary police, is expected to begin next month and last 33 days.

Police are also consulting with a forensic anthropologist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

