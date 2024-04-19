Prosecutor won’t bring charges against Wisconsin lawmaker over fundraising scheme

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 4:56 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prosecutor said Friday that she won’t bring charges against a Republican lawmaker accused of trying to evade state campaign finance laws in order to unseat the powerful speaker of the Assembly.

Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said she would not be filing felony charges against Rep. Janel Brandtjen as was recommended by the bipartisan Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

She is the fourth county prosecutor to decide against filing charges against former President Donald Trump’s fundraising committee, Brandtjen and others involved in the effort to unseat Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Ultimately, the state attorney general, Democrat Josh Kaul, could be asked to prosecute the cases.

The ethics commission alleges that Trump’s fundraising committee and Brandtjen, a Trump ally, conspired in a scheme to evade campaign finance laws to support the Republican primary challenger to Vos in 2022. It forwarded recommendations for filing felony charges to prosecutors in six counties.

Vos angered Trump by firing a former state Supreme Court justice Vos had hired to investigate Trump’s discredited allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Vos launched the probe under pressure from Trump, but eventually distanced himself from Trump’s effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin.

Trump and Brandtjen then tried to unseat Vos by backing a GOP primary opponent, Adam Steen. Trump called Steen a “motivated patriot” when endorsing him shortly before the 2022 primary. Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, defeated Steen by just 260 votes.

The ethics commission alleges that Trump’s Save America political action committee, Brandtjen, Republican Party officials in three counties and Steen’s campaign conspired to avoid state fundraising limits as they steered at least $40,000 into the effort to defeat Vos.

Opper said her decision did not “clear Rep. Brandtjen of any wrongdoing, there is just not enough evidence to move forward to let a fact finder decide.”

“I am simply concluding that I cannot prove charges against her,” Opper said in a statement. “While the intercepted communications, such as audio recordings may be compelling in the court of public opinion, they are not in a court of law.”

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

4h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

5h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

1h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

4h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

5h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

8h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.

23h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

21h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.
More Videos