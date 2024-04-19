Province calls Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers back to bargaining

The union representing striking airline catering workers says Ontario mediators have called them back to the table for talks with employer Gate Gourmet.

About 800 food service staff at Toronto’s Pearson airport went on strike Tuesday, leaving thousands of passengers without meals this week.

The workers cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for service on board, with Air Canada and WestJet having to limit meal offerings after the job action.

Teamsters Canada claims some long-haul Air Canada flights were significantly delayed Wednesday due to snarls caused by the work stoppage.

The union says employees, who make between $17.69 and $25.10 per hour, are willing to return to work if their Swiss-owned employer offers to pay them a living wage.

Gate Gourmet has said it is disappointed the union rejected its latest offer of a 12 per cent raise over three years and hopes to end the strike shortly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

The union representing striking airline catering workers says provincial mediators have called them back to the bargaining table with employer Gate Gourmet. People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

