Province calls Gate Gourmet, striking airline catering workers back to bargaining

People line up before entering the security at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 12:42 pm.

The union representing striking airline catering workers says Ontario mediators have called them back to the table for talks with employer Gate Gourmet.

About 800 food service staff at Toronto’s Pearson airport went on strike Tuesday, leaving thousands of passengers without meals this week.

The workers cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for service on board, with Air Canada and WestJet having to limit meal offerings after the job action.

Teamsters Canada claims some long-haul Air Canada flights were significantly delayed Wednesday due to snarls caused by the work stoppage.

The union says employees, who make between $17.69 and $25.10 per hour, are willing to return to work if their Swiss-owned employer offers to pay them a living wage.

Gate Gourmet has said it is disappointed the union rejected its latest offer of a 12 per cent raise over three years and hopes to end the strike shortly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

0m ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

29m ago

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

3h ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

