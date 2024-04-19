Quebec Liberals will choose new leader during convention in June 2025

The Quebec Liberal party says its leadership race will get underway next January with plans to elect a new leader in June 2025. Then-Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade questions the government during question period Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the legislature in Quebec City. Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay, left, looks on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 3:42 pm.

QUEBEC — The Quebec Liberal Party says its leadership race will begin next January and the winner will be chosen in June 2025.

Former leader Dominique Anglade stepped down weeks after the 2022 provincial election, during which the party maintained official Opposition status but lost 10 seats.

Marc Tanguay has served as interim leader since.

Candidates will each have to make a $40,000 deposit with the party, obtain 750 signatures from 70 ridings and 12 regions, and sign up 350 new members.

Campaign expenses are capped at $400,000, and members will cast votes over six days with a leadership convention to be held on June 14, 2025.

No one has officially declared their candidacy, but current Liberal member Frédéric Beauchemin and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre have expressed interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

3h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

3h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A man is in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. Police said the man first...

49m ago

