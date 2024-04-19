Quebec Liberals will choose new leader during convention in June 2025

QUEBEC — The Quebec Liberal Party says its leadership race will begin next January and the winner will be chosen in June 2025.

Former leader Dominique Anglade stepped down weeks after the 2022 provincial election, during which the party maintained official Opposition status but lost 10 seats.

Marc Tanguay has served as interim leader since.

Candidates will each have to make a $40,000 deposit with the party, obtain 750 signatures from 70 ridings and 12 regions, and sign up 350 new members.

Campaign expenses are capped at $400,000, and members will cast votes over six days with a leadership convention to be held on June 14, 2025.

No one has officially declared their candidacy, but current Liberal member Frédéric Beauchemin and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre have expressed interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press