Report suggests little progress in first year of Alberta’s emissions reduction plan

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks on invoking her government’s sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations, in Edmonton on Monday November 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 1:12 pm.

EDMONTON — A survey from a clean energy think-tank says Alberta has done little to implement its plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The Pembina Institute has examined the measures included in the province’s plan released one year ago.

It says it found no evidence the government has begun the sort of public consultations required to move Alberta’s economy towards the goal of net zero emissions.

Despite the plan’s promise to keep reducing Alberta’s methane emissions, the institute points out the United Conservative Party government opposes federal measures aimed at that goal.

And although the plan promises to lower the emissions limit for the oilsands, the institute says it found no indication such a move is being considered.  

The report found two examples of progress — a grant program for carbon capture and storage and an increased allotment of revenues from the government’s carbon levy toward emissions reduction. 

Institute director Simon Dyer says the government’s slow movement on climate change risks Alberta’s future by putting its economy out of step with where the world is going.   

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

