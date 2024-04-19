South Korea slows plan to hike medical school admissions as doctors’ strike drags on

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a briefing at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 19, 2024. Desperate to end a weekslong strike by thousands of doctors, South Korea’s government said Friday it will slow down a plan to admit thousands more students to the country's medical schools from next year.(Hang Gwang-mo/Yonhap via AP)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 4:30 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 4:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Desperate to end a weeks-long strike by thousands of doctors, South Korea’s government said Friday it will slow down a plan to admit more students to the country’s medical schools from next year.

More than 90% of the country’s 13,000 medical interns and residents have been on strike since late February, when the government announced a plan to recruit 2,000 more students next year. That would have increased the current cap of 3,058, which has been the same since 2006, by about two-thirds.

The government adopted a compromise proposal put forward by the presidents of six state-run universities on Thursday, under which medical schools will increase admissions over several years.

Doctors’ groups have claimed that the universities would be unable to handle a steep increase in students and that it would undermine the quality of the country’s medical services. Government officials say the country significantly needs more doctors to cope with the country’s fast-aging population.

Announcing the compromise proposal, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo cited concerns that the prolonged strike by junior doctors is increasing the strain on hospitals.

Han said the country’s 32 medical schools will be allowed to lower their quotas for new places by up to 50% of the target set by the government in 2025, meaning the number of new places could end up closer to 1,000 than 2,000.

Officials stressed that the compromise is temporary and that the schools will be required to finalize plans by April to increase their admissions by the full 2,000 by 2026.

Doctors’ groups have called for the government to scrap the plan entirely.

“The government decided that the damage caused by the vacuums in healthcare services cannot be left unchecked and that bold decisions are needed, considering the demands by patients and broader public to solve the problem,” Han said in a news conference, urging the striking doctors to return to work and negotiate with the government.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

39m ago

Iran fires at suspected Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
Iran fires at suspected Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to...

42m ago

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Hamilton homicide
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Hamilton homicide

One man is facing a second-degree murder charge after authorities discovered another man's body at a Hamilton park earlier this month, police said. Investigators were called to Pier 4 Park near James...

15m ago

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

13h ago

Top Stories

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

39m ago

Iran fires at suspected Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
Iran fires at suspected Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to...

42m ago

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Hamilton homicide
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Hamilton homicide

One man is facing a second-degree murder charge after authorities discovered another man's body at a Hamilton park earlier this month, police said. Investigators were called to Pier 4 Park near James...

15m ago

'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill
'Nonsense fearmongering:' Health minister slams Poilievre for 'lies' on pharmacare bill

The federal health minister is accusing Pierre Poilievre of spreading 'lies' after the Conservative leader claimed to CityNews the government's legislation on pharmacare would ban workplace health coverage. Speaking...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Keeping Kensington Market affordable
Keeping Kensington Market affordable

The Kensington Market Land Trust is offering the community a chance to invest in the neighbourhood as it looks to buy its second property in the area, aiming to keep rents low in the vibrant cultural hub. Dilshad Burman reports.

10h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

9h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

12h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

12h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

12h ago

More Videos