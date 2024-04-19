Tesla recalling nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks because accelerator pedal can get stuck

A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif. on Sunday Dec. 3, 2023. Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increasing the risk of a crash. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 11:42 am.

Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.

The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves model year 2024 Cybertrucks made between Nov. 13, 2023 and April 4, 2024, according to the NHTSA.

As of Monday, Tesla was not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the issue, the NHTSA said. Cybertrucks in production had been outfitted with a new accelerator pedal component by Wednesday of this week, according to the NHTSA.

Tesla, which is headed by billionaire Elon Musk, said that it will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly for free. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for the recall is SB-24-33-003

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to vehicle owners in June.

The automaker delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November, two years behind the original schedule, with uncertainty over when large-scale production could begin.

Musk addressed the difficulties of mass producing the vehicle, saying during the company’s third-quarter conference call in October that “we dug our own grave with Cybertruck.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

2h ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

1h ago

Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400
Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400

A woman and her baby were injured after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound portion of Highway 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt....

2h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

31m ago

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

2h ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

1h ago

Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400
Mother and baby injured in rollover crash on southbound Hwy. 400

A woman and her baby were injured after being involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound portion of Highway 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt....

2h ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Keeping Kensington Market affordable
Keeping Kensington Market affordable

The Kensington Market Land Trust is offering the community a chance to invest in the neighbourhood as it looks to buy its second property in the area, aiming to keep rents low in the vibrant cultural hub. Dilshad Burman reports.

16h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

15h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

18h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

18h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

18h ago

More Videos