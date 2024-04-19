Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Posted April 19, 2024 11:14 am.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 22, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|U2
|$5,648,036
|16,608
|$340.08
|2
|Bad Bunny
|$4,602,849
|15,730
|$292.61
|3
|Karol G
|$4,202,877
|34,187
|$122.94
|4
|Eagles
|$3,275,785
|11,548
|$283.67
|5
|Luis Miguel
|$2,946,814
|25,471
|$115.69
|6
|Madonna
|$2,768,918
|12,609
|$219.58
|7
|Nicki Minaj
|$2,058,548
|12,937
|$159.11
|8
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$1,955,601
|14,214
|$137.58
|9
|Tool
|$1,468,444
|11,928
|$123.11
|10
|Los Temerarios
|$1,430,068
|13,268
|$107.78
|11
|Noah Kahan
|$1,234,183
|13,040
|$94.64
|12
|Don Omar
|$1,217,819
|9,973
|$122.11
|13
|Blake Shelton
|$1,074,089
|10,707
|$100.32
|14
|Peter Kay
|$998,126
|13,497
|$73.95
|15
|Marc Anthony
|$935,608
|7,639
|$122.48
|16
|Nate Bargatze
|$852,667
|11,074
|$76.99
|17
|Cody Johnson
|$762,742
|11,872
|$64.24
|18
|Laura Pausini
|$700,624
|7,634
|$91.77
|19
|Elevation Worship
|$696,419
|11,674
|$59.65
|20
|Ana Gabriel
|$662,366
|9,977
|$66.39
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
The Associated Press