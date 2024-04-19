Toronto Zoo says 3-year-old snow leopard is pregnant for first time

At least one new addition is coming to the Toronto Zoo.

Officials announced that Jita, a nearly three-year-old snow leopard, is pregnant. She was matched with the litter’s father, 9-year-old Pemba, in February as part of a snow leopard preservation program.

The zoo said typical snow leopard gestation lasts 90 to 110 days, which places Jita’s likely birth window between May 6 and May 27.

The zoo’s wildlife health team says it is tracking the pregnancy using ultrasounds, but Jita’s fur is so thick and fluffy that the pictures aren’t clear, so the number of cubs she has will be a surprise.

Photo: The Toronto Zoo.

“First-time pregnancies inherently present challenges [especially with large carnivores] since inexperienced mothers don’t always know what to do,” the zoo wrote in a news release.

“Additionally, although Pemba has sired prior litters, medical complications meant that none of his cubs survived. With this knowledge, the snow leopard care team is busy making preparations to ensure the best possible outcome regardless of the situation.”

Snow leopards are considered among the most elusive and beautiful big cats. They are native to the rugged mountain ranges of Central and South Asia, including the Himalayas.

Snow leopards are listed as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Their population is estimated to be between 4,000 and 6,500 individuals, but precise numbers are difficult to determine due to their secretive nature and remote habitat.

Several conservation organizations, governments, and local communities are working to protect snow leopards and their habitats.