U.S. FAA to probe baseball coach in cockpit during a flight from Denver to Toronto

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. Authorities in the United States are investigating after a video surfaced on social media of a Colorado Rockies coach sitting in the cockpit of an aircraft "at cruise altitude." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 6:41 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 6:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in the United States are investigating after a video surfaced on social media of a hitting coach for the Colorado Rockies sitting in the cockpit of an aircraft “at cruise altitude,” while bound for Toronto. 

A statement from the Federal Aviation Administration says an investigation is underway but it will not comment further while the process is ongoing.

The comments come after a post on social media platform X showed a video allegedly taken from the Instagram account of Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens, showing a man who appears to be Meulens sitting in the pilot’s seat on an active flight.

The Instagram post, which has been taken down, included a caption that said “the captain and the first officer” of a United Airlines charter flight allowed the poster to sit in the cockpit during the Denver-to-Toronto flight.

In a statement, United Airlines confirmed the video appears to be taken from an April 10 charter flight from Denver to Toronto and may have shown “an unauthorized person in the flight deck at cruise altitude while the autopilot was engaged.”

The airline also says it is “disturbed” by the content of the video and has taken the pilots who were allegedly involved out of service.

“As a clear violation of our safety and operational policies, we’ve reported the incident to the FAA and have withheld the pilots from service while we conduct an investigation,” United says.

The Rockies were in Toronto to play the Blue Jays in a three-game series between April 12 and April 14.

The Major League Baseball team did not immediately return a request for comment.

U.S. regulations say no one can be admitted to the flight deck of an aircraft unless the person is a crew member, an authorized inspector, a certified individual advantageous for safe operations or someone who has the pilot’s permission in emergencies “in the interest of safety.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

23m ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

6h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

6h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

4h ago

Top Stories

Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee
Not enough GO operators for upcoming service increases, claims former employee

There's been widespread public concern since CityNews first reported that hundreds of GO Train workers have been denied vacation for the remainder of the year. Gregory Vaughan, a former employee and...

23m ago

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

6h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

6h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

10h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.
2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

23h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.
More Videos