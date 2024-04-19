US envoy to UN visits Nagasaki A-bomb museum, pays tribute to victims

U.S. Ambassador to United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, shake hands during a meeting Friday, April 19, 2024, at prime minister's office in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted April 19, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 8:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — The American envoy to the United Nations called Friday for countries armed with atomic weapons to pursue nuclear disarmament as she visited the atomic bomb museum in Nagasaki, Japan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who became the first U.S. cabinet member to visit Nagasaki, stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy amid a growing nuclear threat in the region.

“We must continue to work together to create an environment for nuclear disarmament. We must continue to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons in every corner of the world,” she said after a tour of the atomic bomb museum.

“For those of us who already have those weapons, we must pursue arms control. We can and must work to ensure that Nagasaki is the last place to ever experience the horror of nuclear weapons,” she added, standing in front of colorful hanging origami cranes, a symbol of peace.

The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people. A second attack three days later on Nagasaki killed 70,000 more people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Nagasaki Gov. Kengo Oishi said in a statement that he believed Thomas-Greenfield’s visit and her first-person experience at the museum “will be a strong message in promoting momentum of nuclear disarmament for the international society at a time the world faces a severe environment surrounding atomic weapons.”

Oishi said he conveyed to the ambassador the increasingly important role of Nagasaki and Hiroshima in emphasizing the need of nuclear disarmament.

Thomas-Greenfield’s visit to Japan comes on the heels of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official visit to the United States last week and is aimed at deepening Washington’s trilateral ties with Tokyo and Seoul. During her visit to South Korea earlier this week, she held talks with South Korean officials, met with defectors from North Korea and visited the demilitarized zone.

The ambassador said the United States is looking into setting up a new mechanism for monitoring North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Russia and China have thwarted U.S.-led efforts to step up U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile testing since 2022, underscoring a deepening divide between permanent Security Council members over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

She said it would be “optimal” to launch the new system next month, though it is uncertain if that is possible.

The U.N. Security Council established a committee to monitor sanctions, and the mandate for its panel of experts to investigate violations had been renewed for 14 years until last month, when Russia vetoed another renewal.

In its most recent report, the panel of experts said it is investigating 58 suspected North Korean cyberattacks between 2017 and 2023 valued at approximately $3 billion, with the money reportedly being used to help fund its weapons development.

The United States, Japan and South Korea have been deepening security ties amid growing tension in the region from North Korea and China.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

8m ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase
Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase

An arbitrator has awarded 65,000 Ontario hospital workers a six per cent wage increase that will "lift the spirits of frontline hospital workers," the union that represents them said in a release. The...

2h ago

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson...

1m ago

Top Stories

Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA
Video shows violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan, suspects linked to similar crimes across Toronto, GTA

Warning: Video of the attempted carjacking may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police released a video of a violent attempted carjacking in Vaughan and linked...

8m ago

Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory
Judge at trial of man accused of killing cop was concerned over Crown changing theory

The judge overseeing the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer repeatedly raised concerns over the prosecution’s changing theory of what happened that night and at one...

3h ago

Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase
Arbitrator awards 65,000 Ontario hospital workers 6% wage increase

An arbitrator has awarded 65,000 Ontario hospital workers a six per cent wage increase that will "lift the spirits of frontline hospital workers," the union that represents them said in a release. The...

2h ago

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital recovering from critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called to the Dixie Road and Shawson...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Keeping Kensington Market affordable
Keeping Kensington Market affordable

The Kensington Market Land Trust is offering the community a chance to invest in the neighbourhood as it looks to buy its second property in the area, aiming to keep rents low in the vibrant cultural hub. Dilshad Burman reports.

13h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

12h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

15h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

15h ago

0:50
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down
Scam that cost Canadian grandparents millions is shut down

A multi-million-dollar scam that's been targeting grandparents has been shut down. The fraud scheme involved seniors being called on their landline phone and told that a family member or grandchild was in custody and needed to be bailed out of jail. 

15h ago

More Videos